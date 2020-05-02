Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Just Gushed Over The Wedding Planner

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 2, 2020 7:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Lopez, The Wedding Planner

Columbia/Intermedia/Pacifica/Kobal/Shutterstock

Rom-com fans, this news is for you!

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez celebrated Throwback Thursday on social media with one of her famous scenes in The Wedding Planner.

Without spoiling too much from the movie (although, it's been nearly a decade since the romantic comedy came out) J.Lo uploaded a heartfelt scene between her and Matthew McConaughey.

In the footage, she's reminiscing over her previous engagement and how it ended. "Most of the time I think I just wasn't enough," she expressed, as she's holding back the tears.

J.Lo captioned the clip, "You are enough."

It didn't take long for the Texas native to respond. "You are more than enough," he replied.

As if that moment wasn't nostalgic-inducing, the two gushed over the film even more the next day.

On Friday, Matthew shared behind-the-scenes tidbits about what it was like to film The Wedding Planner. And soon after his former co-star chimed in and blew everyone's minds with her response.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Roles

After seeing Matthew's commentary on the film, the pop star wrote, "let's do it again soon!"

She added a wink emoji.

Naturally, fans went wild over the moment. "don't play with my heart," one user replied and added a quote from the film, "Those who can't wed?, plan!""

"We would love that," another said. With someone else chiming in, "Omgggg I'm screaming."

In the footage Matthew shared, he praised Jennifer for her crazy talent.

"I've always called her a quad threat. What does she not do," he said of his former co-star. "That girl works her backside off on everything. She does not just show up and wing it at all. She's like clockwork. Just hammers it and knocks it out."

He also recalled that J.Lo was signed on to the movie before him.

"Jennifer was already cast, they were looking for the male lead," he explained. "I think we were coming up against a writers strike. So, what that means is the issue was trying to get as many movies made as quickly as possible... the industry needed content."

Matthew said because of the writers' strike he "got paid extremely well."

Watch his video above for more behind-the-scenes bits on The Wedding Planner.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron Praises Ex-Girlfriend Gigi Hadid on Her Pregnancy in Candid Interview

Kim Kardashian, 2019 Met Gala, Painful Met Gala Looks

Beauty Is Pain? The Great Lengths Kim Kardashian and More Went to Perfect Their Met Gala Looks

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Relive the Kids' Choice Awards Most Iconic Slimes Ahead of Tonight's Show

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Here's Proof David Beckham Scored in the Love and Family Department

E-Comm: Best Self-Tanners

Best Self Tanners—Ranked

Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Why Do Celebrities Keep Getting Sued For Their Instagram Posts?

Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards

How to Watch the Star-Studded, 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Celebrate Together Event

TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Matthew McConaughey , Celebrities , Movies , Nostalgia , Twitter , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.