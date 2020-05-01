All the Inspiring Moments From the 24-Hour ''Call to Unite'' Livestream

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo & McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 1, 2020 7:10 PM

It's time to come together as one.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the lives of millions around the world, Hollywood's biggest stars are coming together for a special event. 

Titled "The Call to Unite," the 24-hour global livestream event aims to unite people across the world to celebrate our shared humanity. 

Whether you're looking for performances, conversations or some inspiration, "Call to Unite" will feature it all. 

Plus, with familiar faces like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Common, Eva Longoria, Ally Brooke, Maria ShriverMandy Moore and Rob Lowe already scheduled to attend, you just never know who is going to stop by and join the cause.

So how can you be part of this special event? The Call to Unite will be livestreamed online and on supporting networks like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and SiriusXM. All participants and viewers are also invited to #answerthecall by giving, serving and sharing their stories. 

If you missed part of the event, don't worry! We are compiling all the highlights in our gallery below. 

And don't forget: Everyone is invited and everyone belongs at "The Call to Unite."

The Call to Unite livestream

YouTube

Oprah Winfrey & Eckhart Tolle

Oprah chats with the spiritual guru about doing their best to stay present, especially in such uncertain times. The world-famous star says she finds solace "only by coming back to the present moment and reminding myself that I am breathing and I am fine and I am OK."

The Call to Unite livestream

YouTube

Daniel Dae Kim

The actor, who tested positive for coronavirus in March, advocates for plasma donation. Because his home state of Hawaii was not yet accepting donations, Daniel says he flew to Los Angeles to give what he calls "the gift that can keep on giving."

"Time was of the essence," he says. "People were dying every day and people still are... I just felt that it was incumbent on me to do whatever I could."

The Call to Unite livestream

YouTube

Charlamagne the God

The radio personality stresses the importance of caring for one's mental health, saying, "It's OK to not be OK."

"When it comes to our mental and emotional wellbeing we have a hard time seeing those flaws and wrinkles. You can always be better in those phases. You just have to want to be better," he says.

The Call to Unite livestream

YouTube

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The modern dance company performs a spectacular number from remote locations. 

The Call to Unite livestream

YouTube

Arianna Huffington

The Thrive Global CEO shares a few tips to strengthen what she calls "mental resilience." Huffington advocates for 60 seconds of deep breaths when anxiety arises, limiting consumption of coronavirus news and expressing gratitude whenever possible.

 

