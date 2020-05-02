Cuddle Up With These Celebrity Pets to Celebrate National Pet Week

by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., May. 2, 2020 7:00 AM

Prepare for cuteness overload because it's National Pet Week!

That's right, the first week of May is when all around the country pet owners can celebrate their adorable doggos and cuddly cats even more than normal because the entire week is dedicated to the furry friends.

The stars are no exception when it comes to owners that are obsessed with their pets, too.

From Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's lovable labs to Ariana Grande's rescue pup, Toulouse, there are plenty of celebs who share snaps of their precious dogs regularly (and in Ariana's case, even share a Vogue cover with their pet.)

Some of our favorite celebrities' animal companions have nine lives, like Taylor Swift kitties or YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain's feline friends, proving that being a cat lady is actually pretty cool.

You've also got celebrities whose pets are totally unique, like Kaley Cuoco's horse or Cara Delevingne and her little bunny.

 

Read

National Pet Day Presents for Pets & Pet Lovers

Take a look at all the pets below, and we hope if you have one of your own that you have a day full of cuddles and kisses, too!

Jimmy Fallon, Gary Dog Interview, IG

Instagram

Jimmy Fallon

Party crasher! Jimmy Fallon's dog Gary joined the late night host as he hosted his show from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, dog, Ramen, Pinot, National Puppy Day 2020

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

The former Bachelorette and Jason Tartick couldn't be a cuter quartet with their dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

Reese Witherspoon, National Pet Day, Instagram

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

They're always there when you need them! The Legally Blonde star was comforted by dogs Pepper and Lou while battling a sinus infection.

Lisa Vanderpump, dog, Puffy, National Puppy Day 2020

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump

The Vanderpump Rules star strikes a pose on the red carpet with her beloved pup. 

Kellan Lutz, National Pet Day, Instagram

Instagram

Kellan Lutz

The Twilight star and his dog Koda soaked up the sun during a trip to Yosemite National Park.

Tyler Cameron, Dog, Instagram

Instagram/Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron

Okay, Tyler Cameron's dog Harley might want to look away because the former Bachelorette contestant is posing with the famous Doug the Pug here.

However, we do think Cameron's dog will forgive him when he builds him a luxury dog-house someday, like he is set to do as the host of Quibi's upcoming show, Barkitecture.

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Election

Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

Dogs will always be there for you! The Friends star loves cuddling up to her dog Clyde.

Jeffree Star, National Pet Day, Instagram

Instagram

Jeffree Star

The makeup mogul is a proud parent to six Pomeranians!

Kaley Cuoco, Horse

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actress and her equestrian husband Karl Cook have many four-legged friends keeping them busy at home.

Ariana Grande Dog

Instagram

Ariana Grande

"Guess what everyone it's time for me to post THIS photo again. happy birthday to the light of my life. my gooooszeeessskeh. i love u i love u i love u," the "Dangerous Womansinger wrote in honor of her dog. 

Emma Chamberlain, National Pet Day, Instagram

Instagram

Emma Chamberlain

The YouTuber's cat Frankie sure knows how to photo bomb! Frankie and sibling Declan also have their own Instagram account with over 500k followers.

Erin Lim

Erin Lim

Raise your paws for more Pearl Lim appearances on The Rundown! We envy Pearl for getting to participate in Lennon Stella's segment.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Dog

Instagram

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

The Hollywood actor smiled for a picture with his fiancé's pup Nugget!

Cara Delevingne, Cecil, Rabbit, Bunny, Pet

Instagram

Cara Delevingne

The model is mom to a pet rabbit named Cecil Bunny Delevingne. With a name like that, we are sure the bunny has quite the personality.

Russel Wilson

Instagram/TraceMe

Russell Wilson

The Seatttle Seahawks quarterback brought this adorable pooch home to Ciara. "New Pup Alert!!! Welcome to the Wilson Family!" he captioned the precious pic. 

Taylor Swift, Cat

Instagram

Taylor Swift

T.Swift is arguably our favorite cat lady especially when she posts pics with her cat Meredith. She took her love for cats to another level by starring in the movie Cats.

The Rock

Instagram

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Our pre-workout ritual. We throw on 'Rocky Mountain Way' from Joe Walsh and get to rough housin'. He's definitely 'on one' and feelin' himself today cause he killed a lizard," the actor wrote on Instagram. "He also knows when I lay down its a trap! Smart boy. Let's get to work."

Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

Liam Hemsworth

"Nothing beats riding your horse on the beach," the actor joked.

Zendaya

Instagram

Zendaya

The singer gushed about her four-legged friend, "Missing my son...I get to see him in like 3 days #NoonyinNY."

Ice T, Coco Austin, National Pet Day, Instagram

Instagram

Ice T & Coco

This family loves their bulldogs! King Maximus and Princess Alexus have their own Instagram page, too!

Demi Lovato

Instagram

Demi Lovato

"Little bae," the star wrote while hugging her pup.

