This $19 Breezy Linen Top Has 100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., May. 4, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Amazon Breezy Linen Top

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Linen tends to skew pricey, so reviewers are pleasantly surprised by these linen-blend tops on Amazon going for only $19. They keep you from overheating on balmy days thanks to their breathable fabric and come in seven different colorways.

Learn more about why Amazon reviewers love the Soojun Cotton Linen Round Collar Boxy Top so much below. 

Read

These $25 Adidas Slides Have 2,100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Soojun Cotton Linen Round Collar Boxy Top

Made of 70% cotton and 30% linen, these tops have a boxy, comfortable cut for a relaxed look. Depending on the shade, they run for just $19 or $20.

E-Comm: Amazon Breezy Linen Top
$19 Amazon

"I love this shirt. It is heavy enough so don't need a camisole but light enough to flow well."

"I really am so surprised by the cut of this shirt, it is really flattering and feminine."

"They are very forgiving to any body imperfections but do not look sloppy or too oversized."

"The material is wonderful. It looks and feels expensive. I purchased the cream, and the fabric has a nice weight and is not see through. The hems and seams are very nicely sewn."

"I can't say enough good things about this beautiful white top. I wore it to a family reunion with some natural wide-legged linen pants and everyone gushed. The seam across the bust is just enough to give it both interest and elegance."

Looking for more affordable Amazon finds? These $20 joggers have 1,400 five-star reviews and these $14 flare yoga capris have 150 five-star reviews

Trending Stories

Latest News
EComm: Gifts for the Star Wars Fan

May the Fourth Be With You With These 28 Star Wars Must-Haves

Rihanna, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

See the Best Dressed Stars to Ever Grace the Met Gala

Met Gala, Selena Gomez

See Derek Blasberg's Most Iconic Met Gala Selfies with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and More Stars

Rihanna, 2017 Met Gala, Beauty

These Met Gala Beauty Looks Prove Fashion Isn't the Only Way to Stand Out

Florence Welch, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

How to Watch the 2020 Met Gala Livestream, "A Moment With the Met"

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Fave Met Gala Look Was ''Dismantled'' and Redone in 36 Hours

Lady Gaga, Met Gala

Every Time Lady Gaga Outdid Herself at the Met Gala

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Affordable Finds , Shop Fashion
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.