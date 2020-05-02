Here's Proof David Beckham Scored in the Love and Family Department

  • By
    &

by Emily Spain | Sat., May. 2, 2020 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy birthday to David Beckham!

What good things cannot be said about this gem of a man? The British soccer player, father of four and husband to fashion designer Victoria Beckham is 45 years old today and we will take any excuse to profess our love and admiration for the Beckham family.

In fact, it only feels fitting to take a trip down memory lane and see how this beautiful family came to be!

The soccer player and Spice Girls singer met at a soccer game and dated for about a year before announcing their engagement in 1998. Over a year later, their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham was born.

The couple would later say "I Do"at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland. Talk about a fairy tale!

So much has changed over the years for the family with the arrival of three more kids and Victoria switching gears to create her eponymous fashion empire. But one thing that hasn't changed about the birthday boy is that he is a true family man.

Photos

Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments

David is also a proud dad to Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham and from what we can tell from his Instagram, the fun and love is endless in the Beckham household!

Whether it's weddings, soccer games or being front-row staples at Fashion Week, the family of four is always on the go. 

For more visual representations of #couplegoals and a complete rewind of David and Victoria's romance, scroll below!

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

They Do!

Back in 1999, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham exchanged vows in a castle outside of Dublin. Exclusive photos were sold to OK! Magazine for an undisclosed sum but the couple frequently shared wedding memories on their anniversaries. 

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Victoria and Albert Museum

Red Carpet Pros

Sparks flew immediately between the pair.

"Completely love at first sight. He told me he went home and wrote my [telephone] number on so many other things in case he lost it," Victoria shared with Elle.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

John Shearer/WireImage

Sporty & Posh

He's a world-famous soccer player. She's a member of the Spice Girls and fashion designer. Together, they always get cameras buzzing when they appear on red carpets such as the 2008 ESPY Awards. 

Article continues below

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo, Cruz, Brooklyn

LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

Spice Up Our Lives

The couple shares four children together including Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo and Cruz Beckham.

As the kids grew up in the public eye, both mom and dad always made family nights a priority such as the premiere of the Spice Girls musical Viva Forever in Central London on December 11, 2012.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Date Nights Done Right

Despite four kids at home, this couple always makes time for date night. Rewind to the 2014 Met Gala when the pair showed up as the perfect match. 

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Couple's Goals

"Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman," David shared in July 2017 when celebrating their 18th anniversary. 

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And the Award Goes To...

From holidays and birthdays to award shows and anniversaries, these two make it a habit to celebrate life both on and off social media. "Love u so so much @davidbeckham x Thank u for making my birthday so special x The perfect day!! All 6 of us together x kisses x," Victoria previously shared on her 2018 birthday. 

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, British Fashion Awards

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Dynamic Duo

"We always make time for each other as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove," the designer once told Grazia. "We love each other, look out for each other and are strong as both partners and parents." 

Cruz Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Proud Family

"We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents," David previously told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "We were brought up with the right values."

Article continues below

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Fashion Forward

Back in January 2018, the couple showcased their love for fashion while attending a Louis Vuitton show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Royal Wedding, Inside Chapel

Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal Guests

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received plenty of attention during the royal wedding, two famous guests also had heads turning for all the right reasons.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Making A Legacy

Watching the Beckhams grow up over the decades has been a joy, including seeing Brooklyn join his father at GQ's Men of the Year Awards, where the two were practically twinning in their tailored suits.

Article continues below

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Paris Fashion Week 2020

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Fashionable Fam

Victoria is known for her glam fashion—in fact, that is why the fashionista was the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. Perhaps seeing the family at events like Paris Fashion Week in 2020 makes perfect sense.

While we're in the celebratory mood, check out all the Taurus celebs who are celebrating a birthday this month.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron Praises Ex-Girlfriend Gigi Hadid on Her Pregnancy in Candid Interview

Kim Kardashian, 2019 Met Gala, Painful Met Gala Looks

Beauty Is Pain? The Great Lengths Kim Kardashian and More Went to Perfect Their Met Gala Looks

Kids' Choice Awards, Show, Slime

Relive the Kids' Choice Awards Most Iconic Slimes Ahead of Tonight's Show

Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Just Gushed Over The Wedding Planner

E-Comm: Best Self-Tanners

Best Self Tanners—Ranked

Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Why Do Celebrities Keep Getting Sued For Their Instagram Posts?

Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards

How to Watch the Star-Studded, 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Celebrate Together Event

TAGS/ David Beckham , Victoria Beckham , Birthdays , Family , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.