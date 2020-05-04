Literally, Just 11 Photos of the Kardashians Eating Salads

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., May. 4, 2020 5:00 AM
There's nothing the Kardashian-Jenners love more than a big leafy salad.
With May being National Salad Month, we decided to celebrate by combing through the famous family's many salad moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As fans of the show surely know, Kris Jenner and her brood often have their biggest talks over a bowl of lettuce.
For example, in the compilation video above, the momager revealed to daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian that she was feeling self-conscious about her beach body. Specifically, as Kim and Kourtney intently listened while munching on salad greens, the mother of six said she was "scared to be in a bathing suit."
"I think we all come to an age where our body image is a little frightening," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch expressed at the time. "There's nothing worse than everyone having fun in their bikini and me being wrapped in a towel."
Despite her previous concerns, we feel it's safe to say that Kris is one of the fiercest matriarchs in the game. Of course, this wasn't the only iconic salad moment to grace KUWTK.
For all of this and more, be sure to watch the video above and to check out the 11 images of Kardashians eating salad below.
E!
Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian in season two.
E!
Fast forward 10 seasons, and nothing's changed!
E!
Kris Jenner and Kourtney dining on their go-to salads from the Calabasas-adjacent eatery Health Nut.
E!
Kourtney is without a doubt the biggest salad lover of the crew.
E!
Kourtney and fellow Health Nut fan Khloe.
E!
No catered food for Kourtney! She's eating a to-go salad in this season 15 scene while at a photoshoot.
E!
If Kourtney has any competition for eating the most salads on KUWTK, it's definitely Kim.
E!
Kourtney in season 14.
E!
Scott Disick, Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney got together for a sit-down lunch, but the latter decided to bring her own.
E!
No fork, no problem.
E!
In this scene from season 14, Kourtney and Khloe get into a small argument while enjoying—you guessed it—salads!
What's your favorite salad? Be sure to let us know!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!
