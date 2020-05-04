Sweet Home Alabama, Fifty Shades of Grey & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week!

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., May. 4, 2020 6:00 AM
It's Monday, which means there's an all new lineup of E!'s Movies We Love to catch while you are social distancing and relaxing on the couch.
This week, it's all about the romance with some nostalgic hits, hilarious comedies and even some flicks that normally would be NSFW, but hey since we're working from home, we won't tell if you don't!
You can enjoy some feel-good movies like seeing Emma Stone in Easy A or watching Reese Witherspoon kissing her man anytime she wants in the classic Sweet Home Alabama.
If you're in the mood for a laugh, you can also catch the star-studded comedy Couples Retreat or enjoy Carrie Bradshaw's wit in Sex and the City.
Then, later in the week, we've got the full lineup of Fifty Shades on Saturday and Sunday. Who doesn't want to catch Jamie Dornan's abs as many times as possible on our screens?
Check out the full schedule of Movies We Love coming to you this week below. You can also watch them right here or on E!'s app.
Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.
Monday, May 4:
Sex and the City at 3:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.
Sweet Home Alabama at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Friday, May 8:
Couples Retreat at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Touchtone
Saturday, May 9:
Easy A at 4:00 p.m.
Fifty Shades of Grey at 6:00 p.m.
Fifty Shades Darker at 8:30 p.m.
Fifty Shades Freed at 11:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 10:
Easy A at 1:30 p.m.
Fifty Shades of Grey at 3:30 p.m.
Fifty Shades Darker at 6:00 p.m.
Fifty Shades Freed at 8:30 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?