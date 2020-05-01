EXCLUSIVE!

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reach Temporary Child Custody Agreement

Fri., May. 1, 2020

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are putting their differences aside for the sake of their children.

For the past week, Kristin and Jay have been butting heads over their current living arrangement, but now a source exclusively tells E! News they've finally come to an agreement, albeit temporarily. "Kristin and Jay have made some progress in moving forward with the divorce," the insider shares. "They are now agreeing that Jay will allow Kristin to purchase the home she has been looking at since November of last year when they started having serious issues, which prompted her to start looking in the first place."

The source adds, "In exchange for that, they are agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off. They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week." 

This will change once Kristin moves into her new residence, as the kids will have to move from her home to his every other week, the source explains. 

As for when her move will take place, the source believes Kristin "should be able to close within a month" on the new residence. 

The insider says the hope is that "things between Jay and Kristin will probably get better once she is settled," as the new living arrangement will help to alleviate any tensions between the now exes "since they aren't having to deal with each other as much." 

Furthermore, the source reveals, "Jay agreed to not hole up in the house today as well, which allows the splitting of time with the kids in the marital home, instead of contentiously cohabitating." 

As E! News previously reported, relations between the former pro-footballer and the Uncommon James owner quickly soured after he "blindsided" her with his divorce filing. "Things are very tense between Jay and Kristin right now," the insider previously shared. "They are on opposite sides of the house and only communicate in regards to the children's needs. They have barely spoken since the Bahamas trip. It's really a power struggle between the two of them."

E! News has reached out to both of their reps for comment. 

