Princess Charlotte Rings in Her 5th Birthday With Adorable New Portraits

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 1, 2020 2:39 PM

What would a royal birthday be without a new set of portraits?

As is customary for the little ones' birthdays, Kensington Palace has released four new photographs of Prince Williamand Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, in honor of her 5th birthday on Saturday.

In the pictures, snapped by none other than her famous mom, the pint-sized royal wears a houndstooth dress by Zara. There's no denying Charlotte's smirk bears an uncanny resemblance to Prince William as a child. 

Per Kensington Palace,  the royal family helped put together and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. 

Considering she is the daughter of the future British monarch, the world has paid close attention to Charlotte over the years as she's adorably stolen the spotlight on several royal family occasions. 

See the birthday girl's latest portraits, and many more picture-perfects moments in our gallery below. 

Princess Charlotte, 5th Birthday

Duchess of Cambridge

Happy 5th Birthday!

In honor of turning 5, Kensington Palace shares a series of portraits of the pint-sized royal taken by Kate Middleton.

Princess Charlotte, 5th Birthday

Duchess of Cambridge

Giving Back

In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, the royal family helps put together and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.

Princess Charlotte, 5th Birthday

Duchess of Cambridge

Hard at Work

Princess Charlotte wears a houndstooth Zara dress for the portraits. 

Princess Charlotte, 5th Birthday

Duchess of Cambridge

Knock-Knock

Princess Charlotte makes a delivery. 

Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge

Birthday Girl

Ahead of her fourth birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge took three photos of Princess Charlotte and released them to the world and seriously, could she be any cuter?

Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge

Playing Around

The beautiful royal is clearly making time to have fun and just be a kid these days.

Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge

English Beauty

Princess Charlotte is in her element in the latest photo released by the Royal Family in 2019.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Royal Family

All three of the Cambridge children are adorable, but Princess Charlotte shines among her two brothers.

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Bridesmaid Beauty

After being a bridesmaid for her aunt and uncle's wedding in May 2018, Princess Charlotte again stole the spotlight as a bridesmaid for Princess Eugenie's nuptials in October 2018.

Prince George, Savannah Phillips, Princess Charlotte

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Fun With the Family

Princess Charlotte enjoyed some fun in the sun with her brother Prince George and second cousin Savannah Phillips.

Bridesmaids, Page Boys, Princess Charlotte, Royal Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

A Royal Wave

Princess Charlotte waved to the crowd before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Princess Charlotte, Sticking Tongue Out, Royal Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

Silly Pose

Before entering St. George's Chapel, the little bridesmaid stuck out her tongue.

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

Kissing Her Baby Brother

Kate Middleton shared a photo of Princess Charlotte kissing her baby brother, Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/WireImage

A Quick Hello

Before meeting her baby brother for the first time, the little princess gave well-wishers a wave.

Princess Charlotte

Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge

Star Student

Teacher's pet! Princess Charlotte struck an adorable pose on her first day of nursery school in January 2018. 

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Officially a Big Sister

Upon the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child on April 23, 2018, Charlotte and big bro Prince George made their way to the hospital to meet their baby brother

Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stop and Smell the Flowers

Blue in Berlin! Princess Charlotte arrived in style in Germany on the royal family's official tour in July 2017. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Christmas Card Cutie

For their 2017 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George among the fall leaves.

Princess Charlotte

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

Growing Up So Fast

On her second birthday, Kensington Palace released a new portrait of the princess taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. A spitting image of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Trooping the Colour 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ready for the Trooping of the Colour

In 2017, Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colour. She watched with her family from Buckingham Palace's balcony.

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Here Comes the Bride

The toddler served as her aunt Pippa Middleton's flower girl during her May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Too cute! 

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Bundled Up

In 2016, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their kids on a private ski vacation at an undisclosed location in the French Alps.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Tis the Season

Princess Charlotte puckered up while heading into Christmas church service on her mom's hip in 2016. 

ESC: Princess Charlotte, Royals Gift Guide

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Puppy Love

In September 2016, the pint-sized royal bonds with a fluffy dog while visiting a petting zoo in Canada. 

Princess Charlotte, Official Photo

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Birthday Baby

The royal cutie rang in her first birthday with a perfectly sweet photo shoot. 

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Christmas Card, 2015

Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Christmas Princess

For their 2015 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George in matching blue ensembles.

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Christening

© Mario Testino / Art Partner

Her Christening

The Duchess of Cambridge held her daughter lovingly at the little one's Christening in 2015.

Princess Charlotte

Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Playing With a Puppy

Could Princess Charlotte be any cuter playing with her toy puppy?

Princess Charlotte

Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Ready for Her Closeup

Kate Middleton took this cute closeup of her daughter in November 2015 to celebrate her daughter turning six months old.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Prince William

HRH Duchess of Cambridge

Little Sister

Kate Middleton snapped this photo of her children shortly after Charlotte was born.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince William

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A Princess Is Born

Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.

Some of Princess Charlotte's greatest moments include sticking her tongue out while arriving at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and blowing a kiss to onlookers outside Princess Eugenie's wedding. 

In honor of her special day last year, fans got a slightly more casual glimpse of the gymnastics enthusiast at the family's Norfolk home, where she was photographed outside—in Converse sneakers, no less. 

Princess Charlotte also celebrated another milestone this past year as she began school at Thomas's Battersea in London, where her older brother, Prince George, is also a student. 

While much of the world is practicing social distancing and isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans did most recently get to see Charlotte when she joined her parents and brothers to applaud essential workers from the front of their Anmer Hall home. 

Until next time, an early happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

