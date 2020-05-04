Here's What You Missed: Inside the Real Life Loves of Glee's Big Stars

Here's what you missed the last five years on Glee.

Okay, not so much on Fox's smash hit, but in the lives of the theater kids it elevated to instant stardom with it's 2009 premiere. Because, FYI, for those who haven't been paying attention the last half-decade, Quinn and Kitty traded their cheerleader uniforms for wedding gowns and business attire, each actress taking charge of the trajectory of their career with ventures into directing and podcasting. Rachel Berry is about to be a mom and, no, not as a surrogate to Kurt and Blaine's baby as the 2015 finale foretold.

Also, Tina and Artie truly aren't a couple, though real-life pals Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale (both in separate, longterm relationships) fielded that question enough to have the idea serve as a basis for their new podcast, Showmance.