16 Teachers Gifts That Deserve an A for Thoughtfulness

by Emily Spain | Tue., May. 5, 2020 4:00 AM

Becoming Teacher's Pet has never been so easy!

Teachers give the gift of education every single day so why not gift them something truly meaningful and useful. 

Although school may be in session at home, there's no better occasion than today's National Teacher's Day to show gratitude to the educators in your life.

Ditch the cliché apple gifts this year and gift your teacher something they can use both in quarantine and when schools open again. With countless meetings and classes via Zoom, gifting a stylish notebook or Google Chromecast will help elevate your teacher's at-home classroom. Not to mention, a personalized Minted notebook will make your teacher feel extra loved and ready to conquer a full day of virtual classes.

National Teacher's Day isn't just for academic teachers either! Take this opportunity to show appreciation for your fitness instructors or any educator in your life who helps you become the best version of yourself. Scroll below for more A+ gifts. 

Prive Revaux The Maestro Blue Light Reading Glasses

A cute pair of blue light reading glasses are essential for any teacher especially after hours of grading papers and prepping lessons! The blue light lenses will help protect against harmful rays that our screens emit.

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$30 QVC
Savor Beauty Soft Lips Set

After talking for hours on end, teacher's lips could use some relief and care which makes this lip duo a gift all teachers will appreciate. Use the Manuka honey lip scrub first then follow up with the lip balm for a minty and smooth pout!

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$30 QVC
Glamglow Glow Essentials Mask + Moisture Set

Who doesn't want to glow especially after a long day of teaching? Glamglow's masks are loved by countless celebs for their dependable results. This set features five of Glamglow's best-selling masks that will help with all skincare concerns like firming, moisturizing and detoxifying. 

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$86
$39 Sephora
The Unicorn Flower Bouquet

Flowers are one of the most thoughtful gifts to receive and why not make your favorite teacher's home/classroom a little bit brighter! Urban Stems has a variety of floral arrangements so you can pick one that best suits the teacher in your life. 

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
Prices Vary Urban Stems
Philosophy Be Amazing At Home Essentials Set

From class time to bedtime, this set will help your teacher feel fresh and smell good. This feminine and floral set features a shower gel, cleansing towelettes and a roller ball perfume. Take the roller ball and cleansing towelettes in your school bag to freshen up during lunch time.

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$66 QVC
Corkcicle Lunch Box

Lunch time! Not to be mistaken with student lunch boxes, this stylish cross body will keep your lunch cool and fresh.

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$40 Amazon
Tropical Leaves Pencil Case

Pencil cases are just as necessary for teachers as they are for students! Teachers can use this to store their trusty grading pens or store their makeup. For a fun gift, fill this case with some travel-size beauty essentials or colorful pens.

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$14
$11 Ulta
Wine Vegan Leather Tote

A sturdy leather tote is a teaching must to store papers and other essentials. This chic tote is vegan and has plenty of pockets for everything a teacher needs during the school day. 

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$78 Lulu Dharma
Milena Gold Heart Hoops

Jewelry is always a thoughtful gift to give someone, especially when it's fun earrings! These hoops will show your teacher how much you heart them.

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$45 Natalie Mills
Note from the Teacher Notepad

Erin Condren is the destination for all things planners and paper goods to help teachers stay organized. As we all know, teachers need to send notes (good and bad) to parents and this personalized notepad makes even the cautionary notes look friendly. 

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$10 Erin Condren
Gilmore Packable Visor

Playground duty never looked so chic! This visor is perfect for when teachers are outside monitoring kids, teaching lessons outside or enjoying sun-filled weekends. Not to mention, the visor can be rolled up and kept in a school bad without losing its shape.

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$38 Anthropologie
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

Another essential in a teacher's bag: hand cream! This luxurious blend of Shea butter and scents was made for the teacher who isn't afraid to get their hands dirty for the sake of education. 

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$29 QVC $29 Sephora
Personalized Teacher Appreciation Notebook

You can't go wrong with personalized gifts! You can personalize this notebook for the teacher in your life with their name and school. Whether it's daily notes and lesson plans, we are sure this notebook will be filled in no time.

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$16 minted
Aloisia Beauty 7 Day Skin Care System

So much can change in just one week! Designed for skin in need of an overall overhaul, the system includes seven targeted single-use sheet masks that work in synergy to achieve a healthy, youthful, glowing complexion.

E-Comm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$55 Aloisia Beauty
Orly State of Mind Spring 2020 Breathable Nail Polish Collection

What lady doesn't love a nice pair of beautiful nails? Orly's new nail polish collection encourages a relaxed and effortless state of mind. And with an affordable price point, might as well buy more than one! 

E-Comm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$10 Orly Beauty
Google Chromecast

Hook your favorite teacher up with a useful gift that allows them to cast their virtual classes right from their tablet or computer straight to the big screen. And when the school bell rings, your teacher can choose from content on YouTube, Netflix, HBO Go, Amazon Prime Video and thousands of more. 

EComm, Gifts for Teacher's Day
$35 Amazon

Now that you have your teacher's gift covered, don't forget about your mom! Check out these celebrity glam squad gift picks for Mother's Day gifting inspiration.

