Get Salon-Worthy Nails at Home With the Rebecca Minkoff x imPRESS Nails Collab

by Carolin Lehmann & Beth Sobol | Fri., May. 1, 2020 2:00 PM

Press-on nails save the day when you're unable to make it to the nail salon. If you're a beginner in the nail art arena, they'll definitely come out looking neater than a DIY attempt, plus they're more affordable than salon visits. This is something designer Rebecca Minkoff knows first-hand, so she's partnered with Kiss' imPRESS nails to create her very own line of press-on nails, available now at Ulta. She's embraced the wanderlust we're all feeling to create travel-inspired designs for her seven press-on nail options.

"I always take inspiration for my collections from travel, wanderlust and musical atmospheres," she tells E!. "I love traveling to new destinations and pulling from those experiences and I wanted to evoke those feelings through this collection for imPRESS. There are multiples shapes, colors and embellishments so that any woman can find a design that speaks to their mood or a place they are getting ready for."

 For only $9 a pop, you can rock the designs of your favorite handbag and clothing designer on your nails anytime.

"imPRESS Press-On Manicure is the perfect way to do your own manicure in the comfort of your home," Rebecca says. "The application is super easy, you just peel, press-on, and go! Being a busy mom, this is a simple and convenient way to get gorgeous nails quickly and at an accessible price." 

With that said, shop her collection below!

Kiss Glitterati Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

These tropical glam nails are inspired by the pink sand beaches of the Bahamas. Sounds dreamy. They have a clear pink gradient look with a glittery accent nail.

$9 Ulta
Kiss Skinny Dip Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

These blush pink nails sparkle thanks to rhinestones. They're girly without coming off as childish. 

$9 Ulta
Kiss Sunset Beach Impress Rebecca Minkoff

"For the Sunset Beach style, I was inspired by the colors of a sunset that you can experience on a summer night at home or on an island," Rebecca says.

$9 Ulta
Kiss Le French Pop Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

Rock a French manicure but with a pop of color thanks to these nails. We love their combination of yellow, blush and blue hues.

$9 Ulta
Kiss Ibiza Nights Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

"For the Ibiza Nights style, I was inspired by what you would wear to go listen to house music in Ibiza," Rebecca says.

$9 Ulta
Kiss Desert Glow Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

Check out the translucent jelly effect design in a bold orange hue on these nails. They also have a glam rhinestone detail.

$9 Ulta
Kiss Blue Haze Impress Nails Rebecca Minkoff

Inspired by a clear sky on a sunny day, the Blue Haze nails are a matte powder blue with a chrome finish. They're the perfect color for spring. 

$9 Ulta

Ready to continue your at-home spa day? You need these 25 things to take your self-care ritual to the next level, plus try out these DIY hair mask recipes from Beyoncé-approved brand Reverie.

