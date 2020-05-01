Watch a Sneak Peek of RuPaul's Drag Race's Superfan Makeovers

Vh1
by Lauren Piester | Fri., May. 1, 2020
Vh1
The superfans are coming to Drag Race this week.
In tonight's episode, the queens get to give makeovers to a group of RuPaul's Drag Race superfans, and E! News has your first look at Jaida Essence Hall and her new very excited friend Bethany.
Jaida says she chose Bethany purposely for her energy.
"She seems a little more reserved, but I bet you there's a wild side in there somewhere that needs to be released, and I was right."
Bethany isn't just a viewer of the show. She's also a regular attendee of Drag Con, and she brings her kids along with her, which as Ru points out, is not a typical parenting move.
"It should be," Bethany says. "It is a happy place. My oldest says, 'look at all these pretty princesses,' and I get to show her that she can be whatever she wants to do."
Hopefully Bethany will make as good of a drag queen as she does a parent, but it's looking good, because Jaida's got plenty of experience doing other queens' makeup.
You can watch the clip below!
The episode's description reads, "the queens must give makeovers to Drag Race superfans, but the superfans have no idea what's about to happen to them."
The fans have been told they're just there to watch the show, but they're in for a whole lot more than that. Daisy Ridley of Star Wars fame serves as celebrity guest judge.
RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m., followed by RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race at 9:30 and Untucked at 11 p.m. on VH1.
