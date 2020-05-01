Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Have a Dance-Off as They Continue to Social Distance Together

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 1, 2020 12:06 PM
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis sure know how to boogie!
On Friday, the friendly exes, who have been social distancing together, put their dance moves on display in a hilarious video captured by their daughter Rumer Willis.
Standing next to Bruce, who had his arms crossed and gave the camera a stoic look, Demi broke out in a silly dance when their eldest told them to "act like you like each other." As the A Few Good Men star continued to dance, the Die Hard actor began tapping his foot and created a dance line and Demi followed his lead.
Quickly, the sweet moment turned into a full-fledged Willis family dance party. While her parents busted a move, Tallulah Willis joined in on the fun and copied her mom's off-beat strut.
Feeling herself, the youngest of the Willis sisters carried on as her family cheered. Taking a cue from Tallulah, Bruce tried his best to mimic her moves and dusted off his moonwalk.
"Update: This is where we are at..." Rumer captioned the fun-filled post, referencing how her family has been faring while practicing social distancing together. In recent weeks, the Willis family raised eyebrows with their social distancing posts as some found it odd that the Armageddon star wasn't hunkered down with his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters.
In an interview with the Dopey podcast, the actors' middle daughter Scout Willis explained their social distancing dynamic and shared that Emma and her half-sisters were unable to make the journey from Los Angeles to the family's home in Sun Valley, Idaho.
"My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters," she explained. "[But] my younger sister… [who has] never gotten a talk about not f--cking with hypodermic needles… she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot," adding that the little one and her mom were "waiting to get the results."
As the coronavirus continued to spread, Scout said, "Travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."
