Blake Lively's Gossip Girl Wardrobe Fail Has Fans Freaking Out

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 1, 2020 9:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blake Lively, Gossip Girl, Til Tok

Netflix

Hey, Upper East Siders.

It looks like Serena van der Woodsen had a small styling slip-up during season six, episode four of Gossip Girl.

The costume confusion was first pointed out by TikTok user @skyehanamaikai. In the episode, titled "Portrait of a Lady Alexander," Blake Lively's character is seen dining at a restaurant with Dan Humphrey (played by Penn Badgley). At first, she is seen wearing a coral-colored dress with bare legs. But as the scene continues, the S star is spotted with a pair of dark sweatpants underneath her ensemble.

The clip from the 2012 episode immediately went viral and garnered more than one million likes.

"I am a huge Gossip Girl fan and have probably seen the show more than 15 times," one commenter wrote. "I can't believe I missed this."

"I still stan Serena even with her sweats," added another.

While the reason behind the added layer wasn't confirmed, some viewers posted theories on TikTok. 

"LOL, I worked on set, it's because she ripped her dress," a follower wrote.

"From my experience, if it's cold, most actors put layers on between takes and sometimes leave them on if the shot is from the waist up," guessed another.

Photos

Gossip Girl Cast: Where Are They Now?

Fans will get to see even more Gossip Girl fashion in the future. In 2019, it was announced that a reboot is coming to HBO Max. While the series will include some familiar aspects, like having Kristen Bell narrate, it will also include lots of new twists. However, an official premiere date has yet to be announced.

Until then, XOXO.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ecomm: Online shopping

This Weekend's Best Sales: Nordstrom Rack, Saks Off 5th, Spanx & More

E-Comm: $15 Men's Lightweight Sweatpants, Amazon

These $15 Men's Lightweight Sweatpants Have 2,200 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Rihanna, 2015 Met Gala

Met Gala By the Numbers: $30,000 Tickets, 55-Pound Gowns and More

Ecomm: How to Embrace Spring’s Neon Trend

How to Embrace Spring’s Neon Trend

E-Comm: These $15 Flare Yoga Capris Have 150 5-Star Amazon Reviews

These $14 Flare Yoga Capris Have 150 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Ecomm: 5 Anthropologie Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

5 Anthropologie Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

E-Comm: Khloe Kardashian, Good American

Get This Good American Jumpsuit Before It Sells Out Again!

TAGS/ Blake Lively , Gossip Girl , Celebrities , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.