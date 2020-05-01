Why Tyler Cameron Wouldn't Go on Bachelor in Paradise

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 1, 2020 9:44 AM
Paradise doesn't seem to be calling Tyler Cameron's name.
The Bachelorette alum weighed in on the chances of joining the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise during his interview on the podcast Chicks in the Office, and admitted that he doesn't see it playing out well.
"I'm gonna be honest, I feel like it would just be like all downhill," he said while discussing the likelihood of heading to Paradise with fellow Bachelor Nation star Dylan Barbour, who agreed with the Florida native.
"You'd absolutely just get ruined," Barbour told Cameron. "They would make you look so bad," adding, "You had such a great rise that they'd be like, ‘Alright we need to have him fall. What else are we supposed to have him do? Just keep rising?'"
Cameron had another reason for not wanting to go on the hit Bachelor spin-off series. After expressing his disinterest, he shared, "I'm a one-woman kind of guy."
Since making his Bachelorette debut last year, the model has proved this to be true. After competing for Hannah Brown's heart, he briefly dated Gigi Hadid from August 2019 to October 2019.
Presley Ann/WireImage
Back in March, he sparked romance rumors with Brown after reuniting with the former Bachelorette in Florida, where they have been practicing social distancing together with their TikTok famous "Quarantine Crew." But alas, a source told E! News that the pair are "not in a position to date right now but do care about each other."
After news broke that Hadid is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, fans flooded Cameron's Instagram with comments speculating that he was the father of the baby. He immediately discredited the claims during his Instagram Live on Wednesday, saying, "Y'all are wrong in the comments. Y'all are terrible."
A source close to Cameron told E! News how he really felt about the news that his ex is expecting: "Tyler was definitely shocked when he heard the news of Gigi's pregnancy. He got the news the same way the world did and it was shocking to him and his friends." The insider added, "Gigi had never mentioned wanting a family to Tyler, she was just very career driven."
According to the source, there is nothing but love between the former loves. "They haven't spoken in a while and there's no lingering feelings between them. They had a lot of fun but Tyler has completely moved on," the insider noted. "He wishes her all the best and is happy Gigi is happy."
