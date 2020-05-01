Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Gianna Bryant on Her 14th Birthday

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 1, 2020 9:24 AM
Vanessa Bryant has shared a message to daughter Gianna Bryant on what would've been her 14th birthday.
On Friday, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a photo of Gigi, along with a tribute to her baby girl.
"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you," Vanessa wrote. "You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"
It's been just over three months since Gianna and dad Kobe Bryant passed away. The father-daughter duo were two of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
Earlier this month, Vanessa reflect on the passing of her husband and daughter in a post on social media.
In a post to commemorate Mamba Day, which honors Kobe's final NBA game before retiring in 2016, Vanessa wrote, "My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement."
"We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna's basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy," Vanessa continued.
Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. ❤️Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay ❤️Thank you. 5-1-06 Mambacita
"I wish I could back to that morning, every day," Vanessa added. "I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn't fair. This is just senseless."
