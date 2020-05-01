Governor Andrew Cuomo Confirms He's "Eligible" After Being Named "Most Desirable" Man in New York

Andrew Cuomo is speaking out about his relationship status.

The Governor of New York, who has been making headlines for helping his state battle the Coronavirus, was asked about his personal life during an interview on Thursday. After discussing the latest updates on the fight against the virus, 1010 WINS' Susan Richard asked Cuomo about being named one of the "most desirable" men in New York.

"On a much lighter note, while I have you on the phone, I must ask you this," she began. "I'm not sure if you saw, a professional matchmaker in the city did a survey of 2,000 of her female clients, and you and your brother [Chris Cuomo] are on the 'most wanted' list for single ladies in New York City as the 'most desirable.' So, I was just wondering if you had any comment about that?"

"Well Susan, I did not see that, but now that you raise it, most wanted eligibility, my brother is married, I am not married, so I don't think he would qualify as eligible, however I am eligible," Cuomo said with a laugh.