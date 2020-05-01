"Auntie" Dua Lipa Sweetly Reacts to Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy News

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 1, 2020 5:34 AM

Dua Lipa is "very excited" for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

The superstar singer, who is dating the supermodel's brother, Anwar Hadid, opened up about Gigi's pregnancy news during an interview this week. While on the phone with The Edge NZ, Dua was congratulated on becoming an "auntie."

"Yeah! It's very exciting news," Dua said of the pregnancy announcement on Thursday. "We're very, very excited."

When asked how long she's been keeping the news secret, the 24-year-old star shared "not long," but "a little bit" before the news broke online.

Gigi confirmed the news herself on Thursday night during an interview with her pal, Jimmy Fallon.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Gigi shared on The Tonight Show.

This will be the first child for Gigi and Zayn, who first started dating in 2015.

Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Romance Rewind

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," Gigi, who is reportedly expecting a baby girl with her beau, told host Jimmy.

While congratulating Zayn, Jimmy told Gigi, "Tell him [that] if you guys need anything, call Uncle Jimmy. I'll make sure you guys are taken care of."

Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa

Venturelli for Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli for Getty Images

Gigi and Zayn's pregnancy news comes months after the couple reunited.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source previously told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."

"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the insider continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

