Anderson Cooper Announces Birth of His Baby Boy

Anderson Cooper is happy to announce the arrival of his baby boy!

On Thursday night, the CNN anchor shared the big news on his show Anderson Cooper 360 and revealed the first photo of his adorable baby, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, boy on-air and on Instagram. He proudly announced, "I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father."

Anderson said he named his newborn son after his father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, who died during open-heart surgery when Anderson was just 10. "I hope I can be as good a dad as he was."

He added, "My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

Cooper continued, "As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth."