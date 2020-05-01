13 Unforgettable Met Gala Moments All Thanks to These Celebrity Couples

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 1, 2020 6:00 AM

For better or for worse, the first Monday in May will be considerably less star-studded this year. 

With the 2020 Met Gala postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, pop culture buffs and fashion fanatics alike are mourning its cancellation.

Not only just known for its exclusivity these days, the Met Gala has also become a major milestone in the relationship timelines of some of Hollywood's A-list. 

In fact, the annual fundraiser has even helped played matchmaker for stars like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston. And for celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Alex RodriguezGigi Hadid and Zayn Malik and many more, the Met Gala is where they've made things official—red carpet official, that is. 

From the birth of Hiddleswift to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's infamous elevator ride, we're looking back at all the Met Gala's most romantic (and often times dramatic!) moments.

Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

(Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic)

Tom Hiddleston & Taylor Swift

We have the 2016 Met Gala to thank for the whirlwind celeb pairing that was Hiddleswift. As the story goes, Taylor and Tom got busy on the dance floor and just one month later they were spotted kissing on the beach in Rhode Island. By September, their romance had fizzled, with a source telling E! News at the time, "Taylor felt he wanted to take the relationship too public. She was not happy about it and thought it was too much publicity."

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Solange Knowles, Met Gala After Party

Splash News

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

The world-famous couple's marital struggles became very, very public when surveillance footage surfaced of Bey's sister, Solange Knowles, attacking Jay in an elevator after the 2014 soiree. A source told E! News at the time, Solange confronted her brother-in-law after he and designer Rachel Roy got cozy at an after-party. 

"Beyoncé approached Rachel to let her know the behavior was disrespectful and she wanted her out of their lives for good," our insider explained. "Solange came over to have her sister's back, and things got heated with her and Rachel. Jay said some disrespectful things to Beyoncé and Solange as the confrontation was going down."

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Met Gala 2017

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Sparks flew for Nick and Priyanka at the 2017 event, where they coincidentally both attended as guests of Ralph Lauren. Fast forward just over a year later and the Jonas Brothers singer popped the question, which preceded a lavish, multi-day wedding celebration in India. 

"Every single day when I wake up I'm like, 'Oh, I have a home. Like this is my home. This person is my home,'" Chopra gushed to E! News in 2019. And to think, it all started at the Met! 

Shawn Mendes, Hailey Baldwin, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Bieber

There's only one word to describe Shawn and Hailey's Met Gala experience in 2018: Awkward! The singer and model walked the carpet together in coordinating Tommy Hilfiger ensembles, leading fans to believe that this was their way of confirming all those romance rumors. Shawn later shut down the speculation when during a Met Gala-themed interview with mag, he described the pair as simply "really good friends."

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, ASAP Rocky, Inside Met Gala 2017

Snapchat

Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky

Though the model and rapper have never publicly discussed their year-long relationship, fans got a sneak peek at their flirty dynamic when sister Kylie Jenner caught the lovebirds in an intimate embrace inside the 2017 event. "Kendall was dancing in front of A$AP the whole night," an eyewitness also told E! News of their evening. 

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx

The extremely elusive couple, who split last year after quite some time together, shocked fans when they posed for a photo together at the 2019 Met Gala. It's a Kodak moment we'll always have to remember this private love story. 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

In what marked Kylie's first official appearance since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster, the 2018 Met Gala also served as her and the rapper's long-awaited red carpet debut. The then-lovebirds set the bar for all Met Gala couples to come in matching Alexander Wang looks. 

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

If SelGo whispering "I love you" to her then-boyfriend on the carpet wasn't enough to make the list, let's clue you in on another juicy tidbit from the 2017 Met Gala. The pop star and hip-hop artist actually followed Yolanda Hadid and Anwar Hadid onto the carpet, who call The Weeknd's ex, Bella Hadid, family. Despite a few awkwardly close photo opps, the foursome did not interact. 

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Met Gala 2015

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

George & Amal Clooney

George and Amal's 2015 Met Gala debut effectively ended the A-list actor's run as Hollywood's most eligible bachelor. It also marked the first time the couple stepped out as newlyweds following their Sept. 2014 nuptials, which took place in Venice, Italy—naturally.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

The origins of Gigi and Zayn's love story can be traced back to the 2016 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet for the first time together in futuristic looks. Exactly four years later, the model and singer are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, due in September. 

Alicia Vikander, Justin Theroux, Emma Stone, Met Gala

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images

Justin Theroux & Emma Stone

Are they or aren't they? Justin and Emma's night out at the 2018 Met Gala certainly raised eyebrows amongst fans who surmised the actors were more than just friends. All speculation was eventually squashed after the pair confirmed their relationship is strictly platonic. 

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

In 2017, J.Lo looked like a real-life princess in this baby blue Valentino number, and A-Rod wasn't half bad either by her side! Their grand entrance marked the singer and retired baseball pro's first red carpet outing as a couple. 

Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, met gala

James Devaney/GC Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

We love this all-star celeb couple for so many reasons, but at the top of our list is their experience at the 2015 Met Gala, where photographers caught Gabrielle and Dwyane taking a break from the festivities on the museum's iconic red staircase. 

