Riverdale's Marisol Nichols Reveals How Her Own Assault Inspired Her to Join a Sex-Trafficking Sting

Marisol Nichols is going above and beyond the call of duty.

Most people know her as the actress who plays Camila Mendes' mom on Riverdale, but there are individuals out there who recognize her as the woman who put them behind bars.

According to an interview with Marie Claire, Marisol and a team of investigators have worked diligently to arrest hundreds of sex traffickers for the past five years. Whether it's by going undercover as a victim, acting as a pimp or spreading awareness for the cause, Nichols says she strives to catch these "disgusting" predators before they can hurt a young child.

She was partly inspired to take on this cause because of her own history with sexual abuse and drugs. Marisol recalls being raped when she was 11-years-old and states it was her "worst nightmare."

"It changed the entire trajectory of my life in a day," she shares.