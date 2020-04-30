A Parks and Recreation Special Could Not Have Been Better

Not since the death of Lil' Sebastian have we cried so much about Parks and Recreation.

A Parks and Recreation Special was not sad by any means, and was in fact a very positive half hour despite being set in these current, anxiety-inducing times. But after we watched Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd) read a message from Leslie Knope and that theme song started, tears were falling. Then Adam Scott was on screen, pulling out a copy of Cones of Dunshire and the lead character from his claymation masterpiece with Dunshire-themed plans for a new story, and it immediately didn't matter one bit that everybody's just on video chat in the actors' homes. Or sheds.

The episode started out by letting us in on one of Leslie Knope's nightly phone trees, as she's desperately trying to keep up communication with all of her friends. After checking in with Ben (who was at home, while Leslie was at her office), she called Ron, who was not thrilled to be talking to everyone every night.