Kylie Jenner Reveals Someone "Close to Home" Has Coronavirus in Wild KUWTK Teaser

Talk about a jam-packed video.

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is far from over, and this mid-season trailer proves that most of the drama is yet to come—especially since the show was still filming when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.

The clip features snippets of self-taped videos, including one of Kylie Jenner admitting that she's been personally affected by COVID-19.

"It's just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," she says, not revealing any names.

As a sound bite from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti plays, in which he announces the city's stay-at-home order, the family is shown doing what the rest of the country currently is: staying inside and away from other people. Kim Kardashian documents the madness of trying to homeschool her kids, Kris Jenner wears a mask, Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson get active by dancing indoors and Scott Disick admits to going "stir crazy."

They're all struggling to be apart, too. Kris is particularly emotional during a call with Khloe, breaking down into tears as she says, "I wish I could hug you."