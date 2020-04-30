The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL Star Mason Rudolph Spark Romance Rumors

So this is the "mystery man" Hannah Ann Sluss was talking about...

The Bachelor star has officially sparked romance rumors with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, at least according to photos published by TMZ. Hannah Ann, 24, and Mason, also 24, were spotted grabbing coffee, and the outlet cites sources who say this is the third time they've been out together over the past few days.

The duo has not yet commented on the buzz, but we're told Bachelor Nation shouldn't put too much stock in a future together. A source tells E! News that Hannah Ann isn't "serious" with anyone at the moment and isn't looking to settle back down after her engagement to Peter Weber ended.

In fact, the Tennessee native recently opened up about slowly moving on after finding love on reality TV.

"I'm not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while," she said on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. "I'm just getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine."