Watch Gigi Hadid Finally Confirm She's Pregnant in Heartfelt Video

Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that she's going to be a mama!

Days after news broke that the 25-year-old is pregnant and expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, fans are finally getting the details they so crave. On Thursday, April 30, Hadid gave an interview to Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed the exciting update for the very first time.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she gushed in a sneak peek from The Tonight Show.

"Especially during this time," Gigi, who is reportedly pregnant with a baby girl, added, "it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."