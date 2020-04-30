Watch Gigi Hadid Finally Confirm She's Pregnant in Heartfelt Video

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila & McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 3:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that she's going to be a mama! 

Days after news broke that the 25-year-old is pregnant and expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, fans are finally getting the details they so crave. On Thursday, April 30, Hadid gave an interview to Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed the exciting update for the very first time. 

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she gushed in a sneak peek from The Tonight Show

"Especially during this time," Gigi, who is reportedly pregnant with a baby girl, added, "it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Romance Rewind

Fallon also congratulated Zayn, saying, "Tell him [that] if you guys need anything, call Uncle Jimmy. I'll make sure you guys are taken care of."

"He'll have the best Uncle Jimmy!" Gigi responded. 

Most recently, the couple celebrated the model's 25th birthday with her sister Bella Hadid and other friends. In discussing her party with Fallon, Gigi also shared some insight into her pregnancy cravings. 

"I eat a everything bagel a day and so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel, but then I found out that Buddy [Valastro], the 'Cake Boss,' made my cake," she recalled, later adding, "I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just, like, quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake." 

Gigi Hadid, Instagram

Gigi Hadid / Instagram

Her birthday also marked the second time in recent months that Gigi has shared moments of her relationship on social media after the two reconciled late last year. 

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance," an E! News source shared at the time. "She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed."

The two have been on-again and off-again since they sparked romance rumors in Nov. 2015.

Watch Gigi's full announcement in the video above.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC.

 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero, Elvis Eduardo Cordero

Why Nick Cordero's Family Is Living at Zach Braff's Guest House During Coronavirus Battle

Nick Cordero's Wife Shares Gut-Wrenching Update

Kelly Chase

Love Is Blind's Kelly Chase Reveals the Secret Behind Her Weight Loss Transformation

Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems (2019)

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Carissa Culiner, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner Gives Birth to 2nd Child! See the First Photos

Jojo Siwa, Sienna Princess Wilson

Jojo Siwa Shuts Down Haters Who Say She Acts Too "Childish" for Her Age

Amy Poehler, Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

Catch Up With the Parks and Recreation Characters In Time For Their Return

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Zayn Malik , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Entertainment , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.