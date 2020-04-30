Why Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Sparking Romance Rumors Again

After an "amicable breakup" at the start of this month, are Jessie J and Channing Tatum back to being more than friends?

The on-and-off couple have kept fans on their toes as of late, particularly after calling it quits for a second time just months after they reconciled at the start of the new year.

"They had tried again to make it work but realized they were better off as friends," a source said earlier this month.

Then, just days ago, the songstress raised eyebrows when she shared a sweet tribute to the performer, writing on social media, "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

Now, a new sighting has confirmed the two are still in each other's life.