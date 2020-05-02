Beauty Is Pain? The Great Lengths Kim Kardashian and More Went to Perfect Their Met Gala Looks

It was a dress Kim Kardashian was willing to pee herself in.

When it came time for the 2019 Met Gala, the world practically let out a collective gasp when the then-Vogue cover girl set foot on the iconic steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While hers was one of the most anticipated ensembles of the event, practically no one could have accurately predicted what the star, who's no stranger to breaking the Internet, had in store this time around. With Thierry Mugler at the designing helm and corsetmaker Mr Pearl at work, Kardashian was transformed into the most extreme version of herself, or—as she described the vision—a California girl getting out of the ocean and onto the red carpet.

While eyes everywhere were transfixed on her body proportions—one rumor alleging she had ribs removed—the soon-to-be mom of four was just trying to breathe...and not pee. As she described on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, being in that corset felt "like you're doing a crunch, but you can't get out of it and then you literally can't breathe."