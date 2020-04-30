Love Is Blind's Kelly Chase Reveals the Secret Behind Her Weight Loss Transformation

Love Is Blind star Kelly Chase is revealing the blood, sweat and tears that went into her epic physical transformation.

The health and wellness expert took to Instagram with an inspiring look back at her own weight loss journey, writing, "The days I Googled 'how to lose weight' are long gone. True transparency, I became a Certified Health Coach and THEN I battled an emotional and grueling weight and body image struggle."

Kelly, 33, said her struggles finally ended when she realized that "everything is connected, and when there is an imbalance (STRESS) in your relationships, career, exercise [and] sexuality, then there is an imbalance in your nutrition health too."

It's certainly easier said than done, but the reality TV personality explained that "as soon as I began applying these principles, I grew the most intimate relationship with myself; and thus, everything began to change, improve."