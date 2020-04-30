Jojo Siwa Shuts Down Haters Who Say She Acts Too "Childish" for Her Age

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 1:16 PM
Don't judge a book by its cover!
At first glance, Jojo Siwa may look "childish" but the 16-year-old is more than just the sparkly bows and colorful outfits she wears. That being said, the YouTube star isn't always dressed up in bright and dramatic ensembles, more often than not she's styled like any other teen her age.
She's started to show her TikTok followers her more casual ensembles, in which she ditches the outrageous bows and lets her blonde locks flow. But her change in appearance doesn't mean she's any different from the person her fans love and know. "Recently I've shown myself looking different... not the classic rainbow sparkles and side ponytail with a JoJo bow... I've been hated on for years for dressing 'young' and acting 'childish','" she writes in a new TikTok video."People think this is me 'changing.'"
However, JoJo assures this is not the case. She announces, "LOL Nope! I love who I am! This is just me at night or in the morning!"
"i have a PSA! 'if you yell at me i'm gonna cry'... but if you hate on me i'm gonna laugh hahah! thank u for the good times! love u!" the teen captions the video.
@itsjojosiwa
i have a PSA! “if you yell at me i’m gonna cry”..... but if you hate on me i’m gonna laugh hahah! thank u for the good times! love u!? original sound - christi_75
Followers of the YouTube star got her message loud and clear. One user commented, "I don't know [why] people would have a problem with [you], you seem very nice and definitely very happy."
Others encouraged the star to not be discouraged and stay true to herself, bows and all.
While some may think it's "childish," her persona has helped to make her a star in the YouTube community. During an appearance on E!'s In the Room, the 16-year-old revealed she's sold more than 80 million bows from her eponymous collection. "It's crazy! And they're like, collectibles," she shared. "People have to have them, it's wild."
Watch Jojo's empowering message in the video above and check out her episode of In The Room here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?