How Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Is Rewriting Her Love Story With Josh McKee

Mackenzie McKee isn't giving up on this love story.

Close to nine months after the Teen Mom OG star proclaimed she was "freshly single" after cheating rumors surrounded Josh McKee, the couple continues to work on their relationship.

While their marriage is far from perfect—tonight's new episode teases a verbal fight between the two—the good times outweigh the bad ones.

"Something bad happened and a lot of good has come out of that as crazy as that sounds. It changed Josh," Mackenzie shared with E! News exclusively when alluding to her husband's past behavior. "He realized how selfish he was being. It helped me know how to forgive him for things. He's had to forgive me."

Perhaps a turning point in the relationship was when Josh pulled off a special surprise for his wife. When celebrating her 25th birthday, Mackenzie participated in a scavenger hunt that led to a proposal. It was later showcased on this season's Teen Mom OG.