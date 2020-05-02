John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Are One of the Cutest Brother-Sister Duos: An Argument in Photos

by Sarah Grossbart | Sat., May. 2, 2020 3:00 AM
With countless worthy candidates, it's hard to say any celeb offspring truly has the market cornered on Instagram cuteness.
At nearly 18 months, Kaavia James Union Wade is already serving face to more than a million followers on the regular (though we'll credit Mom and Dad with her literal laugh out loud captions). DJ Khaled's sons Asahd Khaled, 3, and 3-month-old Aalam Khaled deliver the major keys to living our best lives. Pink's crew—8-year-old Willow Hart and 3-year-old Jameson Hart—seem like a fun hang and few groups evoke more "awwwwww"s than Kris Jenner's 10 ridiculously photogenic grandkids.
But there's one duo we'd wager is responsible for more cases of baby fever than any other because we simply dare you not to smile when staring at a picture of Luna Stephens and her little bro Miles Stephens. (The only members of the Legend-Teigen clan that have held onto Dad's given surname.)
We're not entirely sure if it's the fact that Miles is a teeny version of his father, John Legend or Luna's withering glances that make it seem entirely likely she'll be following in Mom Chrissy Teigen's footsteps. it could also be their adorably unruly curls, the ability to ham it up for the cameras or the full-on cheese smiles.
Or quotes from Chrissy that make us want to volunteer as tribute any time they might need a babysitter.
"They have so much attitude. Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun she's having. He wants to mobilize, he's ready, so things are happening for him quickly too, but Luna is just like, such a funny spitfire," the cookbook author told E! News last year. "I just love doing, like, watching a movie with her, hearing the words she has to say, the weird sentences that come out of her mouth. We're like, 'Where did you get that?' It's so much fun. It's a surprise every day."
And while we wouldn't kick any Hollywood kids out of our Instagram feed (please, we're not animals), we simply cannot get enough of the 4-year-old and her nearly 2-year-old sib. In honor of National Brothers and Sisters Day—not to be confused with April's more flashy Siblings Day—allow us to present our case.
Warning: Parenting is not always as adorable as these images make it appear.
Sure, we're all aware 2-year-old Miles Stephens is dad John Legend's mini me, but who knew Luna Stephens (on Apr. 24) could serve Chrissy Teigen-like looks?
"Board Meeting" Legend said of a March pic with his quaranteam. And with this talented crew, we're apt to believe him.
Once a place the model used to pose for Alloy catalogs, this Turks and Caicos conch shack made for the perfect lunch spot in January.
Article continues below
"best buddies (sometimes)" Teigen shared of the sibs, born just 25 months apart. Raise your hand if you can relate.
According to Teigen, her 4-year-old (here, last August) "is obsessed with sitting on my countertop in the bathroom," but, in a pinch, a basket will work just fine.
Sharing is caring? Ahead of this sweet Aug. 2019 snap, wrote the model, "Luna put her shoes on him."
Article continues below
"she wanted a very fancy picnic, the kind Ursula would have if she were young?" Teigen wrote of Luna's Little Mermaid-themed request last July. "Whatever that means." No matter, the Cravings author was up for the challenge.
Were there fireworks last July 4 or is that just the sound of our heart bursting open?
So, this is what happens when you clone yourself. "me and john," Teigen captioned this June 2019 snap of their lookalikes.
Article continues below
"Hold it with two hands, Miles!" instructed Luna, trying to show the then-6-month-old the dinnertime ropes.
Because why even have a kid (here, in Oct. 2018) if you're not going to pose him in adorable spaces?
Teigen, appropriately, had just one thing to say about this tag-team moment in July 2018: "Bahahahahaha."
Article continues below
At just three months, Miles was still adapting to the jet set life. Thankfully, Luna was a seasoned pro.
"*heart explodes*" Teigen wrote of this shared Oct. 2018 bath. Same, Chrissy. Same.
Big sis swooped in for a big embrace for then-3-month-old Miles in August 2018.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?