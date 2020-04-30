How to Watch the Star-Studded Call to Unite 24-Hour Livestream

Your favorite celebrities are teaming up once again for a very special cause.

On May 1, over 200 stars, activists and leaders from across the world will unite to take part in The Call to Unite, a 24-hour livestream with the mission of providing emotional support to those coping with the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

By showcasing acts of kindness and providing hours of uplifting performances and conversations, people from across the world who are experiencing loneliness, grief and anxiety are invited to #answerthecall by giving, serving and sharing their stories, reminding us that we need each other now more than other.

This global event takes place three weeks after the One World: Together at Home livestream concert, which celebrated healthcare on the frontlines of the pandemic and brought together stars like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more for the cause.

Check out all the details on how to watch below so that you can tune in to all the action!