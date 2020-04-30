Here's What Happened When Eminem Discovered a Home Intruder

Eminem is an Oscar winner, Grammy winner and apparently, his own personal security.

Earlier this month, the world-famous rapper came face-to-face with a home intruder, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, the break-in occurred early in the morning around 4 a.m. local time at Eminem's Detroit-area home.

E! News can confirm Matthew David Hughes was arrested and placed on a $50,000 bail back on April 6. He has yet to be released from jail.

Police tell us they are sending the suspect to forensics to see if he is competent enough for court. Matthew does not have a first court date as courts are closed, but he is also awaiting forensics to clear him.

Police confirm the 26-year-old used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window to climb into Eminem's house that sits in a gated community.

TMZ reports an alarm went off causing Eminem to wake up from his sleep and discover the surprise guest in his living room. The alleged suspect was detained and later booked on charges of first-degree home invasion.