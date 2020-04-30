Watch TODAY's Al Roker Surprise Food Bank Workers With Groceries

Al Roker just performed the sweetest act of kindness.

During Thursday's episode of TODAY, the fan-favorite weather forecaster surprised food bank workers in San Antonio, Texas with groceries and supplies as they continue to provide for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

After hearing the moving stories of Juan Ramos and Angela Williams, two members of the R3 Student Outreach organization that have been delivering meals to members of their community in need, Al connected with the duo via video call to applaud their generous work.

"The things that you have been doing for your communities just kind of blew us away when we heard about it, so we wanted to do something for you to help you continue your mission," he teased, instructing Juan and Angela to head to their front door to see their surprise. To say thank you, the TODAY show donated thousands of dollars' worth of groceries to help stock up the R3 food bank and lined the street in front of Juan and Angela's homes with the supplies.