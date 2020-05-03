Another week, another round of at-home hair transformations.
Let's be honest, all of us have likely either considered changing our hair or actually changed our hair while practicing social distancing, whether it was a color shake-up or picking up the scissors for a much-needed trim. And celebrities are no different, with many showing off their transformations recently.
This week, Sarah Michelle Gellar decided to have some fun and dye her hair a bright new color, while Chris Cuomo and Bella Hadid showed off shorter 'dos. Plus, a Jersey Shore star shocked fans when he debuted his new quarantine look on Instagram. Maybe GTL now stands for gym, tan and letting your hair grow out?
But the most dramatic transformation might just belong to Joe Manganiello, who decided to shave off his signature scruff and surprised fans with his clean-shaven face on social media. Seriously, you might not recognize the Magic Mike star at first.
Here are the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...
Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar
So long blonde Buffy!
The actress debuted her new hue on Instagram this week, a result of social distance boredom it seems.
"#quarancolor #roseallday (or until it fades out)," she captioned the Instagram video, in which she jokes she "needed to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children."
Twitter
Pauly D
The beards are heaaa!
The Jersey Shore star surprised his fans when he debuted his "quarantine beard," showing off facial hair on his always clean-shaven face.
"Do u put got2be on ur beard ?" his BFF and co-star Vinny Guadagnino commented on the Instagram post, to which Pauly responded, "yesss."
Instagram/Joe Manganiello
Joe Manganiello
Alcide, is that you? Is Richie home?
Seriously, it took us a minute to recognize the True Blood and Magic Mike star without his signature facial hair when he posted a photo relaxing by the pool.
CNN
Chris Cuomo
The Cuomo Primetime host debuted his shorter 'do on his Instagram Stories prior to his show on Tuesday, saying, "I've had it, I've just had it. It's going now. I got the clippers, I looked online."
The CNN anchor concluded his video with, "It's time for a change. How bad could it go?"
It turns out he "got scared" and let his wife Cristina cut his hair and we think she did a pretty good job, but we wonder what big brother Governor Andrew Cuomo had to say about his new cut?
Instagram/Kelly Chase
Kelly Chase
The Love Is Blind star opened up about her health journey in an Instagram post, with a split photo of her before and after her weight loss.
"The days I Googled 'how to lose weight' are long gone," the reality star wrote. "True transparency, I became a Certified Health Coach and THEN I battled an emotional and grueling weight and body image struggle."
She went on to explain her journey in understanding the correlation between imbalance in her life with the imbalance in her nutrition, later clarifying to a commenter, "although physically there is a transformation, there was also a great deal of inner transformation happening."
Instagram
Bella Hadid
The Hadid sisters are having major moments while social distancing: Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with beau Zayn Malik. Bella, meanwhile, cut bangs. Both are huge moments in a woman's life.