Brooks Laich Shares the State of His Sex Life While Social Distancing Away From Julianne Hough

Brooks Laich's sex life isn't very active right now.

As fans may know, the ice hockey pro has been social distancing at his property in Idaho while his famous wife of nearly three years, Julianne Hough, remains hundreds of miles away in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a source previously explained to E! News, "[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them."

"She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it," the source noted, adding that their marriage doesn't have "a traditional setup" and that they "talk everyday and are in constant communication."

While, according to the source, "they are both happy and figuring things out together and apart," the two are physically not together, which Laich addressed again on his podcast, How Men Think, while discussing how being quarantined at home can affect people's sex life.

However, Laich was straightforward from the start: "I'm in Idaho, so I don't have much to say about this. My wife's back in LA—I mean, not much of that going on right here," he said with a laugh.