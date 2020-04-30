Caitriona Balfe's Birthday Tribute to "Ridiculous" Sam Heughan Will Delight Outlander Fans

Happy birthday, Sam Heughan!

The actor turned 40 years old on Thursday and received a few celebratory messages from his fans and castmates, including his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe.

"Happy Birthday to this ridiculous human being," the Claire Randall actress wrote alongside a slow-motion video of the Jamie Fraser star. "Hope you got the nose trimmer and Zimmer frame I sent you!!! Lots of love you're tele-wifie @SamHeughan #Big4Oooh."

Sophie Skelton posted a tribute on Instagram, as well.

"Happy birthday @samheughan!!!!!!!" the Brianna Fraser celeb wrote alongside a photo of Heughan in his character attire. "You absolute jokester, and utter crazy legend. You deserve the most incredible day. So sorry we're not all there to celebrate with you as planned, BUT sending all the birthday love and wishes across the pond. And, well, here's to the big 3 0 !!!! Wait. No, add a few?? Joking, joking. You don't look a day over 50! Have the best day, HEUGHANNNNN."