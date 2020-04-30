Paris Hilton Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Carter Reum in Honor of Their Anniversary

It's Instagram official: Paris Hiltonhas a new man in her life—and they're already celebrating an anniversary.

In early January, E! News reported on the romance brewing in the mogul's life with businessman Carter Reum. The two had stepped out together at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party, where they were spotted holding hands.

"He is known in Hollywood," a source told E! News at the time. "They have been seeing each other for a little over a month."

"They are very happy together," another source said. "They met through friends, and everyone is saying what a great couple they make." E! News had also learned that the two celebrated New Year's Eve together with his whole family, and they all "adore" Hilton.

The pair have since reached two new milestones as they not only are celebrating an anniversary, but Hilton has also made their relationship official on her Instagram account.