Kelly Clarkson Tears Up as Thomas Rhett Tells the Story of Daughter Willa Gray's Adoption

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins appeared on Thursday's at-home edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show and told the story of 4-year-old daughter Willa Gray Akins' adoption.

Akins told Kelly Clarkson she had "always talked about adopting" her "whole life" and that her mom is adopted.

"I just thought it was really cool," she said. "We'd talked about it off and on, but it wasn't something that we had sat down and had, like, a full-on adoption conversation."

That conversation happened after Akins traveled to Uganda with the organization 147 Million Orphans in 2016 and met a baby girl. After posting a photo of the little one on social media and talking to her husband via FaceTime, Akins knew she had to find the child her "forever home."

"I was, like, so moved. I mean, the second I touched her, it was, like, electric," she recalled. "I was like, 'Oh my word. This little girl has just taken my heart.' I was like, 'Honey, we've gotta find her her forever home. Like, I know that's why I'm here is to get this girl to her home.'"

As Clarkson listened to the story, she started to cry.

"Oh my God. OK. You totally Oprah'ed me just now. I did my own makeup and this is not waterproof," the singer and host said while wiping away a tear. "It's so beautiful because I know that feeling. As a mama, you touch them and you hug them. It doesn't matter if it's yours or not. We're a blended family. You're like, this is my purpose. It's such a powerful thing."