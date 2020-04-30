Yolanda Hadid Addresses Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Pregnancy News

Yolanda Hadid can't wait to be a grandmother.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum appeared to confirm that her daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child via social media.

Taking to Instagram, the famous mom "liked" a post from Elle UK, which featured her recent interview with Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard regarding her grandchild-to-be. "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press," she told the outlet in a statement translated to English. "Of course we are so excited. I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

After seeing the post on her timeline, Yolanda commented, "Foster?," poking fun at the fact that she no longer uses ex David Foster's moniker anymore.