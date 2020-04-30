Watch Jimmy Kimmel's Kids Return for Another Adorable Game of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 6:42 AM
It's time to play another round of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire with Jimmy Kimmel and his kids.
The late-night host put his children, Jane (5) and Billy (3), back in the contestant chairs (or rather the swings) for Wednesday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The last time the little ones played the game, they won one million pennies, which they donated to No Kid Hungry. This time, Kimmel changed the grand prize to one million jelly beans.
However, the kiddos had to earn the sweet treat by correctly answering a number of questions. The proud parent grilled them on pop culture topics, like Frozen 2 and PAW Patrol, and quizzed them on art and science subjects, like famous painters and the solar system. The questions also took a silly turn after Kimmel asked which of the following words is Billy's favorite: "pizza," "nap time," "diarrhea" or "daddy."
"Diarrhea!" his son enthusiastically replied.
"'Diarrhea' is absolutely right!" Kimmel replied. "Billy loves diarrhea."
Although, Jane seemed a bit grossed out by the answer.
"Ew! Yucky!" she exclaimed.
For the final question, Kimmel asked Jane and Billy who in their family "toots" the most. While "mommy" was the only answer listed, the participants came up with a different response and chose "daddy."
"Oh my goodness, I'm going to have to go to the judges," Kimmel said. "Oh boy, the judges say you're right. Congratulations, guys! You win a million jelly beans."
Billy then celebrated their victory by continuing to shout "diarrhea" from the playset.
Watch the video to see the kids play the game.
Fans can also watch Kimmel host Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
