Gigi Hadid Shares Vodka-Free Pasta Sauce Recipe Amid Pregnancy News

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Gigi Hadid served up a special recipe for her fans on Wednesday night.

The supermodel, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, took to her Instagram Story to share the steps to one of her favorite pasta dishes. But the expecting star made sure to note that her "spicy vodka sauce" had "no vodka."

"Yummy + easy spicy vodka sauce," Hadid wrote alongside a photo of her meal. "But have no vodka...so without, but still gooood."

The star, who recently celebrated her 25th birthday, went on to take her fans through the cooking process, sharing her exact recipe along with photos and videos.

Hadid's Instagram Story cooking segment comes amid news that she's expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The on-off couple, who reunited over the 2019 holidays, have yet to confirm the pregnancy news. However, reports claim that the stars are expecting a baby girl together later this year.

Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Romance Rewind

"At the end of the day it didn't matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," a source told ET.

Gigi Hadid, Instagram

Instagram

Hadid and Malik, who first started dating in 2015, have been on and off for the last few years. Last summer, Hadid spent time with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, who recently shut down rumors claiming that he's the father of Hadid's child. The celebs split up in Oct. 2019 after a whirlwind romance, and Hadid later got back together with Malik.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source previously told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."

"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the insider continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Masked Singer

Turns Out Hunter Hayes Hid Some Truth From The Masked Singer

Yolanda Hadid, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Arrivals

Yolanda Hadid Addresses Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Pregnancy News

Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero, Elvis Eduardo Cordero

Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals "One of the Saddest Parts" of His Coronavirus Battle

Jimmy Kimmel, Jane, Billy, Kids

Watch Jimmy Kimmel's Kids Return for Another Adorable Game of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Anthony Anderson, Jerry O'Connell

See Anthony Anderson’s Hilarious Kangaroo Jack Reunion With Jerry O’Connell

Rihanna, 2015 Met Gala

Met Gala By the Numbers: $30,000 Tickets, 55-Pound Gowns and More

Total Bellas, 505, Nikki Bella

Watch the Hilarious Unveiling of Nikki Bella's Vision Board for Artem Chigvintsev

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Pregnancies , Food , Babies
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.