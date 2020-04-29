Liam Hemsworth Sets Pulses Racing as He Goes Surfing in New Pics

It's hot boy summer, alright. 

Liam Hemsworth was showing off his surfing skills this Wednesday afternoon in Phillip Island, Australia. Not only that, but the 30-year-old Australian actor was also pictured sporting a bushier beard, longer hair and wetsuit that left little to the imagination. 

The Hunger Games actor has been in Phillip Island for over a month now of self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In March, Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks also made headlines when the two were pictured showing off major PDA while surfing together. This wasn't the first time fans have spotted the couple or Liam alone enjoying the surf and sand of Australia. 

According to an E! News, the couple has now been dating for a "handful of months" and Liam's family "really likes her." 

"The Australia connection is definitely nice for both of them," the source shared with E! News. "She wants to be in Australia just as much as he does and they both really enjoy being there and spending time with family and friends. He doesn't feel like he is being pulled away."

Photos

Liam Hemsworth's Hottest Photos

Most recently, the actor shared with Men's Health Australia how how fitness not only helped build those famous arms of his but also how exercising and staying active has helped during his lowest moments.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," he shared with the publication. 

Fans may recall that at the beginning of the year, he and his ex-wife Miley Cyrus finalized their divorce

To see more of Liam's hottest pics, check out our gallery here

