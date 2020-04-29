LeBron James, Jonas Brothers and More to Celebrate Class of 2020 in Graduate Together

Attention high school seniors: Hollywood wants to celebrate you!

After the Coronavirus pandemic prevented many students from participating in end of the year activities, some famous faces are stepping up to honor the graduating class.

E! News can confirm a tribute titled Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 will air May 16 on all four broadcast networks.

And yes, you can expect plenty of star power to help with the celebration.

LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, H.E.R., Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe and Loren Gray are just some of the familiar faces expected to be featured in the one-hour primetime special.

"We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics. It's about a shared experience, a journey we're all on together—students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them," LeBron said in a statement. "With that not being possible right now, we've been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time."