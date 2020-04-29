LeBron James, Jonas Brothers and More to Celebrate Class of 2020 in Graduate Together

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Attention high school seniors: Hollywood wants to celebrate you!

After the Coronavirus pandemic prevented many students from participating in end of the year activities, some famous faces are stepping up to honor the graduating class.

E! News can confirm a tribute titled Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 will air May 16 on all four broadcast networks.

And yes, you can expect plenty of star power to help with the celebration.

LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, H.E.R., Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe and Loren Gray are just some of the familiar faces expected to be featured in the one-hour primetime special. 

"We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics. It's about a shared experience, a journey we're all on together—students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them," LeBron said in a statement. "With that not being possible right now, we've been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time."

Photos

Graduation Gallery

The NBA athlete continued, "These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there's no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won't be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it."

XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation have come together to make this special possible. 

The national commercial-free broadcast is expected to include a collection of commencement addresses, celebrity performances and inspirational vignettes. And yes, it's all dedicated to the three million high school seniors across the country. 

Mark your calendars for Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 to broadcast on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on NBC, FOX, ABC and CBS. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
House Hunters

House Hunters: LOL Is Coming and Yes That Is the Title

Daphne Reid, Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, James Avery, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air

Will Smith Has a Virtual Reunion With The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast

The Masked Singer, Night Angel

Watch the Night Angel's Newest Masked Singer Performance

Parks and Rec, Parks and Recreation

Why Parks and Recreation Will Likely Never Do a Full Revival Season

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever!

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! Retrospective Series Coming to ABC

Jordan, Wes, The Challenge

Is This The Challenge: Total Madness Fight the Show's Strangest Conflict Yet?

Remy and Boo

Watch a First Look at Universal Kids' Adorable New Series Remy & Boo!

TAGS/ Coronavirus , School , TV , LeBron James , Top Stories , Celebrities , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.