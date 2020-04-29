Britney Spears Says She's ''Lost Weight'' While Self-Quarantining Separately From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is giving fans an update about how the COVID-19 lockdown is going for her.

On Wednesday afternoon, the singer took to Instagram to share that she's been quaranting since she got back from Louisiana "weeks ago."

She added, "So basically I haven't seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime!!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him.... now none of my pants or shirts fit!!!!! Guess that's what missing someone can do... who else is experiencing this?????!"

A source also confirmed with E! News that Britney and Sam Asghari "haven't been physically together for a few weeks now. She just wants to be safe in quarantine and doesn't want to risk anything, so she's just taking precautions."

But the couple is still keeping in touch. "They are communicating daily on FaceTime [but] there isn't a timeline yet for them to reunite."

Aside from missing her other half, the "Oops... I Did It Again" singer shared that she's still "happy" to find "solitude in my beautiful home every day."