There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 4:29 PM

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day, Collage

E! Illustration

If you've put off picking out a Mother's Day gift until the last minute, you're in luck: The sweet treats below, whether from Milk Bar or Cheryl's Cookies, will totally still arrive to mom in time. They'll both look impressive when delivered to her doorstep and satisfy her sweet tooth. So shop the cakes, cookies and more that she'll love below.

Milk Bar Pie

Much buzzed about bakery Milk Bar is famous for its pie, which has a gooey, buttery filling in a toasted oat cookie crust. Mom will love it with her afternoon coffee.

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$46 Milk Bar
Mother's Day Dessert Box

This colorful dessert box comes with nine cookie flavors from key lime white chocolate to classic chocolate chip. The frosted flower cookies included will make mom smile. 

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$60 Cheryl's Cookies
Amaretto Cheesecake

Is it just us, or is amaretto the best flavor? If mom is an almond-lover, send her this amaretto cheesecake.

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$45 Cheesecake.com
French Macarons Variety Gift Box

Bring a taste of France to mom with this gift box containing five macarons. Their flavors are vanilla, lemon, salted caramel, pistachio and raspberry—yum!

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$35 Gourmet Gift Baskets
Godiva Spring Ballotin With Hamilton Cabernet

You can't go wrong with some Godiva chocolates and wine. This spring-themed box comes with two extra special chocolates: a chocolate orange chick and a white chocolate hazelnut chick. 

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$70 Simply Chocolate
Gourmet Mother’s Day Dipped Strawberries

Send mom one or two dozen of these refreshing chocolate dipped strawberries. The different colors and textures will pop when she opens the box.

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$50 Shari's Berries
Pink Mini Rose Pitcher Gift

This impressive gift set comes with pink mini roses, chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate truffles and a mini treat tower. Mom will be delighted.

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$70 Harry & David
Sweet Pineapple Treat

A little bit healthy and a little bit sweet, this fruit arrangement is super refreshing. It comes with dipped pineapple hearts, melon, strawberries and more.

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$50 FruitBouquets.com
Sunshine Vibes Grand Sampler

Mom will have so many snacking options thanks to this popcorn sampler. It comes with butter, cheese, caramel, cinnamon sugar, drizzled caramel and ranch popcorn, plus Pirouline chocolate wafers, fruity gummies and assorted candy.

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$45 The Popcorn Factory
Godiva Sweets Gift Basket

These Godiva chocolates come in a metal basket that mom can reuse. The gift set includes chocolate truffles, milk caramel chocolates, milk chocolate pretzels, chocolate cocoa and more.

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$55 1800Baskets.com
Ultimate Chocolate Cake

How mouthwatering does this three-layer chocolate cake look? Its first layer is brownie fudge cake, topped with a layer of New York-style cheesecake, with fudge filling in between. Finally, it's topped with fudge frosting and pecans.

EComm, There's Still Time to Order These Sweet Treats for Mother's Day
$50 Wolferman's Bakery

