Will Smith Has a Virtual Reunion With The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast

Now, this is a story all about how the Fresh Prince cast reunited!

On Wednesday, Will Smith had a special reunion with the cast of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast during his Snapchat Discover series WFH Will From Home, and their virtual get-together was filled with nostalgia.

In anticipation of the 30th anniversary of the hit sitcom's first episode, which took place on September 10, 1990, fellow castmates Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff joined together to celebrate the milestone, which will air in two parts.

Excited to share their reunion with fans, Will took to Instagram to express his love for his Fresh Prince family. "Reunited and it feels so… AHHHHHH!" he wrote. "It's been 30 years since the first season of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air so I thought we should have ourselves a lil Zoom reunion!!"

This marks the first time that the entire Fresh Prince cast has reunited on-screen since the series' wrap in 1996.