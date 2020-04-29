EXCLUSIVE!

Shangela Reveals What It Was Really Like to Perform for Beyoncé and Jay-Z

To all the artists and entertainers who have ever wanted to perform for Beyoncé, put your hands up!

For RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Shangela, impressing the former Destiny's Child member has always been a goal. After all, the first number Shangela ever did on stage was to "Single Ladies" back in 2009.

So when she had the opportunity to perform in front of Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, there was no way she was going to turn it down.

"I got to thank GLAAD. GLAAD really ushered that moment and helped put it together," Shangela shared exclusively on E!'s digital series Just the Sip. "This was a tribute show, okay! I was doing the Kennedy Center Honors for Beyoncé. That's what I thought in my head."

The drag superstar would ultimately power through a mixture of Destiny's Child and solo Beyoncé hits including "Bootylicious," "Partition," "Single Ladies" and "Flawless."

Listen to Shangela's Full Interview on the Just the Sip Podcast 

"We got a standing ovation from Beyoncé and Jay-Z," Shangela recalled to Justin Sylvester. "After it was done, she even got on stage and said, ‘I'm just having such a good night. I didn't expect any of this. I put a run in my stocking from Shangela.' I will treasure every moment of that."

Shangela, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images for GLAAD

But wait, there's more!

Shangela also got the opportunity to chat with Beyoncé and Jay-Z after they received the 2019 GLAAD Vanguard Award.

"She's so gracious and generous. She was so sweet. I couldn't have asked for a better moment," she shared. "All I could say was ‘I love you' over and over and over. She was so sweet."

It's just one of the many career highlights Shangela has experienced in recent months. In addition to being the star of HBO's We're Here, the Hollywood star recently became the first drag queen to attend the Oscars.  

Hear about her experience with close friend Jennifer Lewis in the video above.

