Why Finneas Wants Fans to Stop Looking for "The Next” Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's big brother and super-producer Finneas O'Connell can't tell you who'll be the next Billie Eilish. That's because he says there won't be one at all.

On a new episode of Apple Music's Beats 1 alternative music show 'ALT CTRL,' host Hanuman Welch asked O'Connell who he thinks will be "the next Billie Eilish." And the musician told him how he really felt—explaining that he finds the question itself to be creatively troublesome.

"The only version of that question that I can get behind, is, 'Who is the next person that will do exactly what they want and be deemed pop music?'" O'Connell explained. "That verbiage I would understand, but to me it does a disservice to two things. It does a huge disservice to Billie, in that you could be a next Billie. It also does a huge disservice to anyone they claim Billie is the next version, you know what I mean? It does a huge disservice to Lorde. It does a huge disservice to Lana [Del Rey]."